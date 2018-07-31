Letter: Airboat antics unwelcome here

JJ Hayes should take his airboat TX 4028 DT back to Texas and keep it off the Yakima River. If I drove a machine that noisy and obnoxious (not to mention dangerous to people and wildlife) back and forth through the backyards of Bedford, Texas, I expect I’d find myself in pretty serious trouble. It’s probably not illegal to operate an airboat on the Yakima -7 for the good reason that nobody around here has been so rude as to provoke the formulation of such a law.
Dennis Mullen, West Richland
