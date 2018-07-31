Letter: Hypocrisy

Is anyone besides me beyond sick of the hypocritical positions taken by the mainstream media? Why is it OK for Whoopie Goldberg to wear a T-shirt that shows Trump blowing his brains out? Why is it OK for a TBS talking head to call Ivanka Trump an obscene, despicable name on her show? Why is it OK for Rosie O'Donnell to sound off about Trump's family? Why is it OK for Joy Behar to make fun of Pence for being a Christian?
Why is it OK for Kathy Griffin to hold up the severed head of our president, for Keith Olbermann to drop F-bombs about the president? Why is it OK for Jimmy Kimmel to slobber obscene comments about Trump, and why is it OK for Bill Maher to scrape the bottom of the obscenity barrel when discussing our president, and the news media just smiles and giggles behind their hands all on national television?
But let Roseanne Barr make a (admittedly) disgusting comment on Twitter on her own time on her own Twitter account, and she gets canned? Tell me the media isn't slanted and owned by the liberal left. Go ahead. Tell me.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
Editor’s note: Celebrities are not the news media, they are celebrities. That’s an important distinction. We believe most folks cringe when the boundaries of decency are breached. And celebrity Kathy Griffin also lost her job.
Comments