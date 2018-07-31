Letter: The GOP benefits of impeachment

After the Helsinki debacle, I think the time has come for all good, patriotic Americans to pressure their federal representatives to impeach Trump. I don’t say this lightly or as a partisan. If anyone should support impeachment, it should be Republicans. Think about all the benefits of impeachment for Republicans: No more having to do the all the mental gymnastics required to support a serial liar, cheater, racist, and narcissist that you currently have to do. No more having to make excuses about the corruption, the self-dealing, the relationship with Putin.
And look what you would get in return from Mike Pence: Cartoonish Supreme Court justices? Pence is down with that. Tax cuts for the filthy rich? Pence is your man. Being inhumane to people who don’t look like you? Pence was born for the role. And all without the drama, without the international embarrassments, global diplomatic alienation, and without you having to embarrass yourselves in front of relatives. What would the downside of impeachment be? Sure, you might have to admit (at least to yourselves) that you have been played like suckers by a conman, but at least he didn’t claim to be a Nigerian prince.
James Knobbs, Richland
