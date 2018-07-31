Letter: Patriotism turns to shame

As a child of an American career Navy man, I have always felt myself to be a patriot, lucky to live in a country that has freedoms unlike many others in the world and that the sacrifices that military families endured were worth it.
I now find myself in a position, brought on by the current president, of shame to be an American. He does not represent the most basic American values - tearing families apart at the border with no plan to reunite them, endorsing pedophiles in Alabama, Neo-Nazi groups in South Carolina, NRA gun owners over children in schools seeking an education, and now a Russian over American intelligence officials.
He has solo meetings with America’s enemies, alienates our allies all to further his own agenda not that of the United States. When the president is more complimentary of dictators and seeks to be like them, we are in trouble. Wake up, America, before it is too late and your freedoms are totally eroded. I dare say those brave American service members whose remains are being returned would rather stay on foreign soil than have the way of life they gave their lives for eroded by this president.
Cleo Stockton-Garcia, Pasco
