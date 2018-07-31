Letter: Shame on the acts of our government

A recent letter espoused a conservative falsehood that family separation is acceptable since criminals in jail are also separated from families. This is called a “false equivalency” (lie) and is meant to make it OK for this administration to practice inhumane and illegal acts by falsely equating them to other actions.
First, it is not illegal for families to seek asylum at our border, so this type of family separation is blatantly illegal, inhumane and wrong. Second, when a criminal goes to jail and is separated from their family, it is not the case that the entire family is incarcerated, which this administration is doing. Then, the adults are deported without their kids! How is that humane?
Compound that with the inhumane living conditions for children in detention centers, incompetent separation records, and use of family separation as leverage to discourage asylum applications, and you have what we see now, which violates any decent person’s conscience. Further, this separation is cruel punishment for one of the most vulnerable classes of people in the world, namely young infant and children immigrants.
This will go down in history as despicable behavior by the richest country in the world. Shame on this administration!
Chuck Henager, Kennewick
Comments