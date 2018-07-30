Letter: Keep Klippert as our legislator

I support sending Brad Klippert back to Olympia. I have heard him speak at our commissioners meetings and multiple group functions, and was very impressed by his honesty, respectfulness and unwavering stand in protecting all Benton County citizens.
I have seen comments that he is a bully, rude or disrespectful. I have never seen him act like this. I saw a comment that he is disliked by his own party. I am a Republican and proud of Brad Klippert. I know some that agree with him on many issues but not all issues and still support him. They respect his honesty and always know where he stands. He can be trusted.
This is not a time for lukewarm politicians. I don’t need or want false promises that compromise my values and way of life. I want a representative who is willing to stand up for our civil rights and protect the freedoms this country was founded on. This isn’t backwards thinking; it is how we protect freedom going forward.
Brad’s heart is for the people, our community and country. He is the best and only choice to represent our area. Vote to keep Brad Klippert as our state representative.
Lois Silbernagel, Kennewick
