Letter: Pick McGary for Franklin coroner

My wife and I wholeheartedly support Curtis McGary for Franklin County Coroner. As a physician who recently retired from a 30-year medical practice in Pasco, I have had many occasions to work professionally with Curtis McGary. He has an excellent understanding of the necessary procedures after a death and has years of experience in the death industry. He works well with hospital and community personnel, dealing respectfully, promptly and professionally. We have personally witnessed his compassionate support of the family. Curtis kindly guided my wife after the deaths of three family members. He gave individualized attention, explained procedures clearly, helped with detailed requirements and was easy to work with during challenging times.
We also have the privilege of knowing Curtis on a personal basis as we belonged to a community organization he led for several years. His leadership there showed him to be a man of integrity, diligent work ethic, fiscal responsibility, kindness and the ability to work with a diverse membership. He made challenging decisions with compassion. This leadership experience will carry over to the coroner’s office as he maintains good working relationships with the various county entities, individuals and staff.
Vote Curtis McGary for Franklin County coroner!
Jeffrey D. Markle, M.D.
