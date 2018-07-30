Letter: Let’s elevate tone of letters column

I thought I had retired from politics but today’s letters (column) causes me to respond.
I am so tired of the first-grade syndrome where children negatively talk about others to make themselves look better. I am acquainted with both of the men running for the 8th District seat. There are two letters harshly talking about the current seat holder. They never tell one thing about the other candidate. It is so sad that our country has become so negative. It is not hard to guess what party they are from.
I will vote for Brad Klippert because I know who he is and how hard he works for us and how much he loves our country and its people.
Jane Wierenga, Richland
