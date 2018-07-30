Letter: Why you should support Regev

As a Sandy Hook Promise Leader and a member of the Richland Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group, I support Shir Regev for the Eighth Legislative District House Position 1. Shir Regev is the only candidate in this Position 1 race to have earned the Gun Sense Candidate Distinction from Moms Demand Action. This means she’s dedicated to preventing gun violence before it happens and will advocate for gun safety legislation in Olympia as our representative. Vote for Shir Regev in the Aug, 7 primary.
Alice Orrell, Richland
Comments