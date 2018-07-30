Letter: Leach qualified to be coroner

William “Bill” Leach is the only qualified candidate for Benton County coroner. He is a registered death investigator with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and has been employed as a deputy coroner for Benton County for the past five years. He has been directly involved in over 800 death investigations and has assisted in many others. These investigations have included homicides, suicides, accidents and other causes of death. Mr. Leach has assisted in over 100 autopsies.
He is employed by the Benton County Fire District 4, conducting employment background investigations and fire origin and cause investigations.
He worked for the West Richland Police Department for over 15 years as a patrol officer, detective and patrol sergeant. During this time, he was responsible for supervising four regular patrol officers and overseeing the reserve police officer program. As an officer and investigator at the WRPD, he was involved in thousands of investigations, including homicides. He received the Outstanding Officer of the Year award three times and was nominated two other times.
He is endorsed by current Benton County coroner, John Hansens, and former coroners Rick Corson and Floyd Johnson, Bill Leach is the only candidate with hands-on experience. Learn more: www.leach4coroner.org.
Sheila J. Coles, West Richland
Comments