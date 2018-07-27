Letter: More bad roads built in Richland

In reference to “Good Money Spent on Bad Road,” written by John Funk of Richland in the Tri-City Herald of March 30, 2018: He correctly and sadly observed about the refinished one mile stretch of Leslie Road from Columbia Park Trail to Gage Blvd., “Sad that we paid good tax money for such a terrible stretch of roadway, we deserve better.
Since then, the same terrible road metal resurface has been put on part of Steptoe, Jadwin, road in front of McDonalds restaurant, and it continues unabated. Surprisingly, nobody else has said anything. Don’t go too far, just look at Kennewick roads repaved recently and learn.
Please help.
Jack Kalia, Richland
Comments