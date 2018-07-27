Letter: Give trade credit to Trump for once

July 26, 2018, the Tri-City Herald published an article from the Washington Post with the headline, “In tariffs dispute, US and EU find common ground.”
How nice of you to ignore President Trump again in a positive, nay, unprecedented, success in the tariff/trade ‘wars.’ You have been incessant in shouting his name from inch high headlines with every negative thing that can be found, but when something like the breaking of the stranglehold this unfair trade deal has been, no, you cannot even hint at the master deal maker even through the first paragraph.
It is astonishing how biased you are in your slant. It is disgusting how much the President Trump hatred permeates the whole of the instrument (newspaper).
Do you believe there are no supporters of President Trump in the Tri-Cities? If so, you would be wrong.
Michele Ricks, Kennewick
