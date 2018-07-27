Letter: Questions about rivershore change

Our onetime community leaders Gary Peterson, Doc Hastings and Brad Fisher are steadfast in their efforts to get Lt. Col. Damon Delarosa, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to support transfer of Columbia River shoreline in the Tri-Cities to local control. They are also hoping Congress acts, and returns the waterfront to local control after 70 years in Corps hands.
The Columbia River waterfront as it now stands in the Tri-Cities with its walking and biking paths and natural beauty is a tremendous asset. It gets a great deal of use by local and visiting people throughout the year.
There is a lot of energy for local control, which begs the question: Will there be changes to the shoreline area with local control? And if so, what specifically will change? The citizens of the Tri-Cities have a right to know if the resource will be changed and how it will be managed and funded with local control.
Dick Watts, West Richland
