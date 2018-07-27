Letter: Vote McGary for county coroner

I have known Curtis McGary for 13 years. He was serving as our clergy at the time. I was asked to work with him on a number of occasions in sensitive matters with local families. I have also experienced his kind leadership during the trying loss of our grandson. Curtis is compassionate and knows how to work. His entire family has been friends with mine from the start, which means I have seen the internal workings of his household. Curtis and his amazing wife are true leaders. Having the total, unwavering support of his spouse is why we can count on Curtis to always be there.
Hard decisions are required from all of us in life. In a politicized world, the need for leaders with integrity is necessary beyond all things. Curtis will always make the right decisions, regardless the hardness of them, or how they reflect on him. Curtis is the kind of person that can be trusted to give the answers we seek. I will never doubt the motives or actions of a man of his caliber.
Vote for Curtis McGary - Franklin County coroner
Kevin Osborn, Kennewick
