Letter: Support Klippert for Legislature

I believe in the American dream.
I believe in God, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. I believe in our Constitutional Republic, and the checks and balances that our forefathers had the wisdom to include. I believe in the rule of law that guides our nation, and I believe those laws should apply to us all equally. I believe in honesty and integrity. I believe that everyone deserves respect, whether we agree with them or not. I believe that bad things happen when good men sit silent.
Brad Klippert represents all of these things. Brad is guided by his faith, the rule of law and our Constitution. He has always been thoughtful, honest and respectful to me, even when we didn’t agree. He has been a “boots on the ground” state representative fighting for the people in our district. As a Benton County deputy, he understands the impact crime and gangs are having on our neighborhoods. As a school resource officer, he understands the challenges to school safety, and the effect drugs and gangs have on our kids and their futures. Brad Klippert will not sit silent while bad things happen.
Brad Klippert will get my vote.
Dan Richey, West Richland
