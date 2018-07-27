Letter: Trump no friend of law enforcement

Mr. Trump is laughing as his base continues to buy his claim that he supports the rule of law and law enforcement personnel. Mr. Trump does not support or respect law enforcement personnel or institutions. He supports people that support him personally.
Mr. (Rep.) Dan Newhouse has been a rubber stamp for Mr. Trump. A vote for Dan Newhouse to represent the 4th District in November enables Mr. Trump to continue to disrespect and undermine law enforcement institutions and personnel.
A vote for Ms. Christine Brown in November is an honest vote for law enforcement.
Julie Elmenhurst, Kennewick
