Letter: Just who should be impeached?

As a member of the populace, I wonder about some of the things going on in D.C.
If a president lies to the people and hides crimes, shouldn’t he be impeached and prosecuted?
If a president meddles in elections, shouldn’t he be removed from office?
If a president and his cabinet members make secret deals with hostile foreign nations, isn’t that possibly treason? Aiding and abetting the enemy is serious.
I think we can all agree on these things. We want our government to be free from reproach.
With this in mind, why aren’t Obama, Kerry and Hillary behind bars?
Dennis Persinger, Benton City
