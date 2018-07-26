Letter: Disappointed by KSD impasse

It is disappointing to see the impasse between the Kennewick School Board and the Kennewick Education Association regarding employee salaries. The resolution to school funding in Washington State has been going on for years. The board has had the same president for 10 years and same members since 2012. These elected officials have had the opportunity to stay abreast of the legal battle and legislative actions to fulfill the state’s paramount duty to fund education.
The Washington State School Board Association and the Education Service District provide opportunities for school board members to receive information and training to deal with legislative matters.
Obviously, some school boards do this. Around the state, districts have changed their funding structure in light of the new formula and additional funds. Why not in Kennewick? Why does the superintendent have to contact legislators for clarification? Isn’t that what The board should know? Does it monitor education-related activity in Olympia and Washington, D.C.? Are citizens being adequately served by their elected officials?
Kathy White, Kennewick
Comments