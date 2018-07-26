Letter: Time to stand up for America

When Donald Trump lied about releasing his tax returns, openly ridiculed a disabled reporter, attacked a Gold Star family, and claimed that white supremacists are “some very fine people,” Republicans stood by him.
While these instances demonstrate Trump’s moral turpitude and Republicans’ acquiescence to him, they’re nothing more than examples of the disgusting behavior we’re accustomed to from the White House and the lack of courage from Congress.
But July 16 changed everything. That day, Trump went beyond disgusting; the President of the United States renounced his own country in favor of the word of an avowed enemy of the United States.
A case could be made for treason.
The question now is what will we do about this? Republicans must choose one of two mutually exclusive positions this November and in 2020; either support our country, or support Trump. It really has come down to that. The upcoming election gives us an opportunity to elect a Democratic Congress that can exercise some control over what appears to be a Russian asset in the White House, and 2020 gives us a chance to remove him and his entire, complicit administration.
It’s time for us all to stand up for America.
Tim Taylor, Richland
