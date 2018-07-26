Letter: Franklin sheriff backs McGary

I have had the privilege to work with and around Curtis McGary in law enforcement settings over the past couple of decades. Rather dealing with him on criminal homicide death or unattended death scenes. He is always professional in his roles and relationships.
Curtis possesses the education, training, background and the necessary skill sets to enable him to represent the people of Franklin County as coroner in a professional and cooperative manner. He certainly has dedicated himself to being a productive and active community member both in his personal and professional life as a Franklin County resident.
His values, his honesty and his integrity are beyond reproach.
It is without hesitation that I endorse and support Curtis in his bid to be the next Franklin County coroner.
J.D. Raymond, Sheriff, Franklin County
