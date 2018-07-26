Letter: Shir Regev has great experience

Shir Regev is running for state representative, District 8, Position 1.
As an English teacher in the Kennewick School District for 40 years, I have known many students. I first met Shir in 9th grade English, asking unusually mature and inquisitive questions. Although quiet and not one to draw attention to herself, she obviously enjoyed scrutinizing the classical philosophers we read in my more challenging “Humanities” course, and provided insightful, thoughtful comments.
I stayed in touch with Shir as she graduated college, worked at Hanford, joined the military, and volunteered for the Peace Corps. She relishes a challenge, has acquired worldwide experience and had a commitment that she brought to her vast community activities. She will bring this experience and a fresh insight to public office.
Please join me in voting for Shir Regev, state representative, Position 1.
Trudi Martin Scheele, Richland
