Letter: Elect Lemley, send him to Olympia

“Effective leadership brings new jobs, projects and revenue to their district.” - Phil Lemley
Phil is running for state representative in the Eighth District. I’m supporting him because Phil is an experienced and proven leader, and is a kind, honorable, and honest man. He has a benevolent heart with unmatched policy expertise who’s fervent to fight tooth and nail for the interests of the Eighth District.
Phil has the discernment we need in a legislator, unlike Brad Klippert who has demonstrated he lacks the necessary prowess and effectiveness to be a legislator. Brad Klippert has voted against first responder support and care for those with PTSD (HB 1655); against hearing aids for needy Washington seniors (SB 5179); and what perturbed me the most, Brad Klippert voted in favor of excluding the Legislature from the Public Records Act (SB 6617). Phillip R. Lemley supports aiding first responders and needy seniors, and supports government transparency.
Phil is the only one that can defeat Brad Klippert in the fall. Phil is a dedicated public servant and I encourage everyone who wants a legislator who is fiscally and morally responsible to join our movement to repudiate Brad Klippert. Vote for Phillip R. Lemley.
Sabastian Robert Marichalar, Richland
