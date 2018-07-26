Letters to the Editor

Letter: Qualifications for county coroner

July 26, 2018 02:07 PM

Generally, people who are suited for the job of coroner have these top five characteristics:

1. Integrity

2. Attention to detail

3. Dependability

4. Concern for others

5. Cooperation

It has been my privilege to become acquainted with William “Bill” Leach through the management and operation of Repeat Boutique, a thrift store that benefits the Tri City Chaplaincy and Hospice.

As I consider the top five important characteristics that would qualify a candidate for coroner, I can attest to the fact that William Leach is the best choice for this position.

Jeanie Hansen, Richland

