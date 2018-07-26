Letter: Qualifications for county coroner

Generally, people who are suited for the job of coroner have these top five characteristics:
1. Integrity
2. Attention to detail
3. Dependability
4. Concern for others
5. Cooperation
It has been my privilege to become acquainted with William “Bill” Leach through the management and operation of Repeat Boutique, a thrift store that benefits the Tri City Chaplaincy and Hospice.
As I consider the top five important characteristics that would qualify a candidate for coroner, I can attest to the fact that William Leach is the best choice for this position.
Jeanie Hansen, Richland
