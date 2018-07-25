Letter: Trump poisoning Republican Party

Trump has poisoned the roots of the Republican Party.
That Tree of Liberty so often talked about, the one that has to be occasionally fed with the blood of patriots? That’s the one.
The Republican Party is now demonstrably anti-immigrant, even though the success of America is because of immigration. It is anti free trade, even though the world’s desire for our goods grows as does our need for theirs. It now sports more than tinges of ultra-right white nationalism. It now actively suppresses the votes of minorities and gerrymanders them into small pockets or spreads them out so that their collective vote has little effect on its governance.
Trump’s capitulation in Finland is just the latest in a long series of failures of the Republican Party to pursue its historic political position and honest place in American politics.
With the upcoming mid-terms, those who still love their party for the right reasons should vote out the usurpers of the party. Go to your local Republican meetings. Take back your party from the roots up. Don’t sit idly by while the history books point out that nothing was done to stop the decline of the United States of America.
Richard Reuther, Pasco
