Letter: Restrooms inadequate

As a handicapped individual with limited mobility, I rely on the use of a wheelchair and a caregiver when out in the community. When I am out, I have noticed many inadequate and poorly designed entrances to stores and public restrooms.
Many restrooms are inaccessible for me, with either their entrances too narrow or the stalls too small to access easily. Some are so unaccommodating, I would be surprised if anyone who isn’t disabled could use them, and would like to see some of the store managers actually try to use these facilities themselves to see how difficult this can be and try to understand the difficulties experienced by me and no doubt other individuals with disabilities who must rely on unaccommodating public restrooms when out in the community.
David Personett, Kennewick
