Letter: Pondering the next presidential library

A friend recently returned from the Texas campus where he visited the George W. Bush Presidential Library. Among the documents and photos, he could find no seven-minute film taken on 9-11-01 of presidential bafflement. Not even the copy of My Pet Goat under glass.
Probably the visitor to the Clinton Library in Little Rock, Ark., could look in every nook and cranny without finding the infamous blue dress preserved behind a cat’s cradle of laser security beams, either.
Presidential repositories exist for egos, executive scholars, and dull minds, I suspect. The rest of us have Six Flags, a beach, the Bijou.
Which brings me to Donald J. Trump’s future library. Should it dwarf the Taj Mahal? Will it have 2, 4, 6 golf courses? Will only caucasians be admissible? Will it contain a laundering facility for money? Will the structure have “The Conspiracy Room” with a copy of the Constitution? Will there be the Fox News Advisory Hall? A daycare?
Probably none of those things. Unlike his inauguration, when he leaves what’s left of America it could be the biggest, largest, most attended farewell in history. With, at last, a madly thankful nation. Believe me.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
