Letter: Lemley a great candidate for 8th

This letter constitutes my endorsement of Phil Lemley for Position 1, Eighth District, Washington House of Representatives. A review of his resume reveals public service through appointment to numerous boards and committees as well as an elected member of the Richland City Council. The seriousness with which he has performed his duties is exemplified by his full participation on all these bodies, as exemplified by his perfect attendance record as a member of the Richland City Council, and by studying the issues in depth and seeking information from all viewpoints to guide his decision making.
He is an independent thinker who is readily accessible to members of the community and listens carefully to their opinions and concerns. He works closely and collegially with other elected and appointed officials to obtain decisions that would be most favorable to the community and the state, and supports decisions of the body even where he disagrees with the action taken by the majority. Phil is courteous and respectful, and, refreshingly in this day of governmental coverups, astonishingly transparent. He will, in my view, be a great representative.
Ron Kathren, Richland
