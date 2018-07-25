Letter: Tracy needed for 8th District

Who is Christopher Tracy, the guy running for the 8th District state representative, Position 2? You have joked with Chris at the boat races for the last 20 years but now suddenly you see him waving signs and marching in parades. Yes! Chris has become a candidate about whom you should know more.
Where did he come from? Where is he going? Washington has shaped Tracy’s life from youth to higher education, professional acclaim and retirement. Now the Tri-Cities have captured his heart, his tireless enthusiasm and his unrelenting energy.
As a school librarian, he rose to the top of his profession, negotiating contracts and volunteering whenever his help was needed. He will be a legislator as he was an educator with his feet in the present but his focus on the future.
Joan Nichols. Richland
