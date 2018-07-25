Letter: William Leach for county coroner

I am a career firefighter and have known William “Bill” Leach for many years, since he was a police officer and now as a deputy coroner and also a volunteer investigator with Benton County Fire District No. 4. I have found him to be an honest and hardworking person who has always done his investigations thoroughly and accurately.
He is a strong leader, a compassionate person and has always continued to seek new training to sharpen his skills and build his knowledge, which he willingly shares to help others increase their skills. Bill has been a Benton County deputy coroner for over five years and has done hundreds of investigations, so there is no doubt he has the most experience, best qualifications and strongest leadership skills to be the next Benton County coroner. I support William “Bill” Leach for Benton County coroner.
Raymond Newton, West Richland
