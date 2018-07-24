Letter: Questions about ICE, DHS acts

Four members of the DHS Homeland Security Advisory Council tendered their joint resignation letter on July 16. Their letter of resignation was alarming. The line that stood out to me was, “DHS has been transformed into an agency that is making war on immigrants and refugees.”
DHS just held a raid in Basin City in the early hours of the morning — knocking on doors, blocking the road, cuffing and shackling immigrants and then taking them to an ICE detention center. Their children and spouses looked on in horror.
My questions are: Did they have warrants for each person or did they randomly arrest people? Did the individuals have criminal records? Were these undocumented individuals who had only committed a misdemeanor when they crossed the border decades ago to find a better life and be productive citizens? Did DHS willfully violate people’s civil rights? What are the facts?
Border separation of children is a travesty and taking law-abiding parents away from their children and spouses in Basin City is a travesty. Were DHS actions war tactics that violate what our country stands for? If so we should all be concerned. Please, Herald find out and report the facts.
Marsha Stipe, Richland
