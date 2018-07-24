Letter: Send Lemley to state House

Let’s send Phillip Lemley, Republican to the the state House of Representatives, Eighth District. A ‘yes’ vote for Eastern Washington.
His opponent, Bad Brad Klippert votes No to aid senior citizens with funding for hearing aids and meals on wheels. Votes No for first responders and PTSD care. Votes No for women’s reproductive rights and equal pay. No for workers and prevailing wage. No for firefighters who need help with medical care after toxic exposures. Votes No 3 times to feed hungry school kids. No money for infrastructure projects, roads, bridges, or overpasses. He’s no good at working with other members of the Legislature or getting bills passed. Bad Brad did vote Yes to shield himself from public disclosure laws. Eight years of No is too long.
It’s time to send Phillip Lemley, a leader, a collaborator, an advocate, and a fighter for our region. A true public servant with many thousands of hours of volunteer work in our region. Phil serves on four state boards, knows the ins and outs of Olympia and will get valuable legislation passed. Phil exemplifies what a fiscally conservative, socially moderate Republican used to be. Our community needs Phil. Vote YES.
Dori Luzzo Gilmour, Richland
