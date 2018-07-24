Letter: Rick Miller for county commission

Rick Miller spent his childhood in rural Franklin County and has resided in suburban West Pasco for the last 19 years, so he is familiar with all of the issues affecting the residents of Franklin County. Rick’s experience as a Franklin County commissioner and his long-term participation with many area committees keep him abreast of what goes on and what the county can do to resolve the many issues confronting the county and its residents.
Rick’s full-time occupation is as a Franklin County commissioner looking out for the residents of Franklin County. Rick has no outside businesses or interests that would consume and take away from his devotion to those of us who reside in Franklin County. Rick is an honest person who, unlike many politicians we hear about or encounter in life, has no personal benefit objectives lurking in the background that many times sway the decision-making process for the benefit of the politician or a particular group of citizens over the overall benefit to all of the residents of Franklin County. Please vote for my choice, Rick Miller for Franklin County commissioner.
Ed Shriver, Pasco
