Letter: William Leach for county coroner

I have known William Leach for over 15 years and consider him a very good friend. He has been committed to helping in the community by volunteering with youth groups, civic organizations and the Masonic Lodge.
He has very strong leadership, mentoring, communication and coping skills. While he served as a police officer he was well respected in the community for his caring and compassionate interactions with the citizens and he treated all with (the) fairness and respect they deserved, but still held them accountable for their actions when needed. As a deputy coroner William has shown the same compassion and respect to the families he has worked with in his line of work. Since William is the only candidate who has actually been a deputy coroner and has the actual skills and experience to lead the coroner’s office, I support him to be the next Benton County coroner.
Debbie Galpin, West Richland
