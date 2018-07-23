Letter: Trump’s actions treasonous

Dear Rep. (Dan) Newhouse: Donald Trump committed treason by siding with Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence services who have indisputable evidence Russian agents interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Treason is defined as giving aid and comfort to an enemy. By definition, Putin is our enemy. Trump is giving aid and comfort to an enemy who deliberately tried to derail our democracy. Trump swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. Trump has disgraced this nation and is unfit to hold office. Meanwhile you are silent regarding Trump’s reprehensible, treasonous behavior. Do you recall taking an oath to defend and honor our Constitution?
Have you no sense of duty to protect your constituents and the American people? Have you stopped thinking for yourself? Have you become a shill for this administration? Have you no shame?
It is time for you stand up, take a hard stance against Trump’s treasonous capitulation to Putin and Trump’s continuing destruction of America’s world standing. Or have you capitulated as well? I think you have. Your complicity indicates you are as unfit to serve as an elected official as your president, Mr. Newhouse. Thank goodness you’ll be voted you out of office in November.
Jeffrey Marzyck, Richland
