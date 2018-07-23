Letter: Vote Shir Regev for District 8 seat

Folks in the 8th Legislative District can send someone to the statehouse who will vote to protect families, ensure sick Hanford workers are treated fairly, and believes love and kindness are more important than ideology or dogma. Her name is Shir Regev.
Shir Regev is a Navy and Peace Corps veteran, a thoughtful American whose deep love of country means she believes everyone who works 40 hours a week should actually be able to make a living wage, get access to health care and feel safe and secure in their housing.
Shir Regev is a union Hanford worker who is herself beryllium affected. She knows personally the risks of doing work there, so her efforts to protect workers will be shaped by the perspective of one who has to live with the consequences in the field, not somebody who sits behind a desk.
Shir Regev is a Kennewick High School grad who uses critical thinking and science to make rational decisions.
She won’t use her belief in God to make excuses for treating people like garbage. She won’t vote to let school children go hungry as her opponent did.
Shir Regev wants a better Washington for all of us. Vote for Shir.
Ginger Wireman, Richland
