Letter: Killian doing exemplary job

The County Clerk’s office supports all Superior Court activities including filing and docketing each and every document, providing a record of those filings at court hearings and trials, issuing warrants, writs, etc. on order of the court, jury management and collection of criminal and juvenile legal financial obligations among other duties. All court records are maintained in perpetuity via statute and court rule.
Michael Killian has held the Franklin County position for more than 17 years and has done an exemplary job. He has completely modernized the office, updated accounting, scanning and jury systems. When a hearing or trial is scheduled, all documents in the case must be made available for review during the proceeding. This is being done via Odyssey, a system giving judges 24/7 access, using a computer, to review the records. The very organization that provides administrative services to the state courts has supported this new technology making it available throughout the state.
An experienced superior court clerk is necessary to meet the requirements of the office, and there can be none better than Michael Killian.
E. Kay Staples, retired Benton County Clerk, Richland
