Letter: Vote Dan Mildon

Dan Mildon is running for state representative in the 16th District, Position 2, which includes much of Pasco, Benton City, Prosser, Walla Walla, some of Kennewick, and outer rural areas. I’ve known Dan for about 35 years. I have in recent years served with him on two different boards of directors. Dan has a wonderful family and has always been a servant leader, very dedicated, honest, fair, knowledgeable, well reasoned, and a very thoughtful gentleman. Dan is a true common-sense conservative Republican who would do an outstanding job if elected.
Lee Walter, West Richland
