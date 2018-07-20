Letter: John Wayne Trail giveaway bungled

In 2015, two members from Washington’s Ninth Legislative District covertly inserted a provision in the capital budget bill to give away half of the John Wayne Pioneer Trail to adjacent landowners. Their motive in doing so is murky, but their furtiveness perhaps provides a clue. Fortunately for Washingtonians, they made a mistake which rendered the provision inoperative. Instead of specifying that the giveaway extend from “the Columbia River to Malden”, their hastily concocted provision read “from the Columbia River to the Columbia River.” Oops!
I’m not going to wish these legislators better luck next time. One hopes that now that this plan is out in the open, they won’t be able to sneak such a provision in with neither discussion nor public hearings. Of course, the defeat of these incumbents would be a surer bulwark against their machinations.
Jenn Goulet would be a great choice for Ninth District representative (Position 1). Ms. Goulet, a Pasco native, is a leader of proven ability and integrity. She has contributed to her community with energy and generosity since she was a teenager. I would love to see her in the Legislature; she is smart, articulate, and straightforward, and I endorse her wholeheartedly.
Robert McDonald, Richland
