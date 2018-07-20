Letter: Trump damages our alliances

A key facet of America’s greatness since World War II has been its leadership of the Western alliance — opposing the Soviet Bloc, winning the Cold War, encouraging freedom-loving democracies.
President Trump has been working hard to destabilize this alliance, treating our longtime friends like enemies and providing comfort to our Russian antagonists. Russia’s Putin has long dreamed of sowing chaos among the NATO members; Putin must be smiling as he watches Trump fulfill these dreams.
Trump’s pointless and counterproductive trade wars against our closest friends, and disparaging remarks to NATO members do everything that Putin would desire. A majority of Americans never wanted a Trump presidency, and yet the Republican Congress has done nothing to restrain Trump’s dangerous impulses. I will vote for Christine Brown, both in next month’s primary and in the general election, to represent us in Congress. We can trust her to join with her like-minded colleagues (let’s hope they’re a majority next January) to oppose Trump’s reckless actions. I urge every voter in the 4th Congressional District to also vote for Christine. This is our only hope for restoring America to its pre-Trump greatness.
Robert Scherpelz, Richland
