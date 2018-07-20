Letter: Vote Shir Regev

My friend Shir Regev is running for State Representative here in the 8th Legislative District (part of Benton County). She is a Kamiakin High School graduate, a veteran, a Hanford worker, a former Peace Corps volunteer, and a Boston Marathon Bombing survivor. She is active in community events and continues to organize and volunteer at these events. These experiences have reinforced her natural pragmatic approach to addressing issues in her life and in her community. She is well positioned to be a powerful advocate for all in our community, not just the privileged or the organized and loud. I hope that you will join me to vote, donate and volunteer to help Shir get elected as our next representative in Olympia!
Carl Baker, West Richland
