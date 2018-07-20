Letter: Letter is missing a key difference

My friend, Richard Badalamente, omitted an important fact in his opinion letter, “U.S. need to be compassionate.” Richard eloquently describes the struggles of his grandmother and family’s immigration to the U.S. from Italy. My grandparents’ immigration from Sweden only a few years earlier tells a similar story.
The striking difference between our two families’ common story and the uncontrolled invasion of the United States today is that Richard’s and my family immigrated to this wonderful country legally.
Robbin Johanson, West Richland
