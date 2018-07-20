Letter: Was it to update marching orders?

Wow! I don’t know any way to understand President Trump’s comments at the post-summit news conference except as a defacto admission he is not only in awe of Vladimir Putin but also totally owned by Putin. That makes Trump an American Kim Philby, except Philby was motivated by an inexplicable belief that communism was superior to democracy, while Trump’s motivation is most likely money. What a coup for Putin/Russia.
I would be inclined to trust the president regarding the unusual private pre-summit meeting except that this president has demonstrated an even greater propensity for BS than the Clintons – a feat I previously thought impossible. Now I wonder if the real purpose of this private (with no records kept) meeting was so “The Donald” could receive updated marching orders.
MAGA!
Brett Menaker, Kennewick
