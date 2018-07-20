Letter: Rep. Waters not his cup of tea

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is a dangerous hatemonger who supports shouting down anyone supporting President Trump’s platform. Her out of control tirades have the potential for creating riots and bodily injury. As many educated persons have suggested, blacks such as Maxine are blacks’ own worst enemies. Be aware that Maxine has a history of ranting for obtuse causes.
For example, in 1994, Waters came to public attention when she repeatedly interrupted a speech by Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. The presiding officer, Rep. Carrie Meek, D-Fla. , called her tirade “unruly and turbulent,” and threatened to have the sergeant at arms present her with the Mace of the House of Representatives (the equivalent of a formal warning to desist). Waters was eventually suspended from the House for the rest of the day. The conflict with King stemmed from the previous day, when they had both been present at a hearing on the Whitewater controversy. Waters felt King’s questioning of Maggie Williams (Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff) was too harsh, and they subsequently exchanged hostile words. How’s that for not practicing what you preach — not to mention raving for a softer touch into the Whitewater probe (yes, the scandal with the lingering stigma of an unresolved, “mysterious” death.
Kurt Lewis, Richland
