Letter: Michael Killian for county clerk

It is my belief that Michael Killian is the best candidate for the position of Franklin County Clerk. Mike has managed the Franklin County Clerk’s Office in a highly professional manner. He is trustworthy, reliable and has the credibility needed to fulfill his constitutional oath.
I would also like to commend Mike for his service in the military. He is known for his community involvement, including support for the Pasco for Better Schools - Bond & Levy Committee, Pasco School District’s mock court interviews, enterprise week and service in Pasco Kiwanis.
Mr. Killian is the incumbent Franklin County clerk and is doing a great job. Let’s vote YES to have Michael Killian continue the work he is doing.
Vote YES for Mike Killian!
Michael A. Miller, President, Moon Security Services, Inc., Pasco
