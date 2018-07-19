Letter: Baby coyote vs. baby immigrants

I read the news article about the baby coyote. It was a heartwarming, “feel good” story. How this baby coyote became separated from his mother one will never know. He was left to fend for himself and at the mercy of others. Then it was followed up with the news that the baby coyote was drowned! (Then came) the news about the children being “forcibly” separated from their parents at the Texas-Mexico border, children of all ages, some as young as eight months old.
It is reported that all the immigrant children are well taken care of, they have food, toys, clothing and medical care. Yet, they cannot be touched. It has been reported by all the professionals that separation from their parents will cause irreparable damage. It is compelling and inspirational to hear in the news that there are thousands upon thousands of people standing up for the rights of others and for the future of our children and environment.
Everyone has a voice and for those whose voice(s) cannot be heard, there are plenty of loud voices coming to their aid, be it animal or children. It is not fake news!
Elena Barrientes, Pasco
