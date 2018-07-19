Letter: Stroe is a leader

I am the head men’s basketball coach at Whitman College. Our program stands for character, integrity, community service, servant leadership, common sense, and fostering leaders who will depart Whitman to make a positive difference in our world. In part, I have just described Matt Stroe. I have known Matt Stroe for six years. I have witnessed firsthand, all the traits and actions listed above from his service to our college.
Matt Stroe cares. He cares about making a difference. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He is walking integrity. It’s not enough to stop and care for anyone who needs something (which he does regardless of who’s watching or around), Matt Stroe invites them over for dinner to discuss and problem solve. Matt Stroe is ‘what’s right’ in our world. He lives his mission of making a positive difference.
I would recommend Matt Stroe for anything. He would add value to whatever he touches, anytime, anywhere, to anyone or any group. Matt Stroe is an elite, emotionally-driven leader who deserves the highest consideration for any leadership organization.
Eric Bridgeland, Walla Walla
