More comparisons

Evan Meacham’s June 20 letter titled “Presidential parable?” is more than a little off the mark, and a shameful attempt to compare Trump to Lincoln. First off a parable is described as “a simple story used to illustrate a moral or spiritual lesson,” neither of which Donald Trump could articulate if his life depended on it.
Lincoln was married once, and was not known to have affairs with porn stars. Trump has been married three times, and of course we’re all familiar with the Stormy Daniels story. Lincoln brought America through the most important and defining war in our short history. Trump threatens war with North Korea, inquired about invading Venezuela, and makes war on the press and anyone else who disagrees with him via Twitter on almost a daily basis. Lincoln was a voracious reader and gifted writer. Trump bragged about never finishing a book, and has more than his share of troubles with spelling and grammar. Like all presidents, Lincoln endured attacks by the press, and he was a Republican. Likewise, Trump is assailed by the press and is a Republican. Comes with the job.
Yeah, Mr. Meacham, the comparisons between the two men are uncanny.
Mark Domarotsky, Pasco
