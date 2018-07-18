No surprise Dems oppose GOP wall

Comment on Dan Newhouse’s article on Sunday, July 1, on Immigration.
It is quite evident to be able see why Democrats would be reluctant to go along with the moderate plan of immigration reform. Remember that the tax reform bill is a bankrupting giveaway to the wealthy, and the Wall was to be paid for by Mexico. This bait and switch pulled by the president in the face of the people was way too evident and not up to his usual Machiavellian standards.
Spending a vast amount of money on a wall that will be only marginally effective is not being conservative. There should be high-tech security compromises available that do not include an expensive but ineffective wall, particularly when people are hurting locally. Turn jails into homeless shelters. Be careful what you agree to.
Joe Connell, Kennewick
