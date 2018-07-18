Tweets erred

On Monday, June 18, our president tweeted, "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!" On Tuesday, June 19, he tweeted, "Crime in Germany is up 10 percent plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted."
A fact check by The Associated Press determined that crime in Germany is not "way up." It's actually dropped nearly 10 percent to the lowest in a quarter century.
Several high-profile killings in which migrants were suspects made national headlines in recent years, even as others where the suspects were German received less attention.
Trump cites no examples of how migrants have "strongly and violently" changed European culture, except to make his erroneous claim about crime in Germany.
Although there are noticeably more recent arrivals in the cities, there's little sign of German culture being eroded by the influx of more than 1 million asylum seekers since 2015, primarily from Muslim countries.
Bill Petrie, Richland
Comments