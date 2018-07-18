County opioid suit interesting news

How interesting! Franklin County is suing the drug companies for opioid abuse. Isn't this the same county that authorized a free needle exchange for druggies back in March? Seems a little hypocritical doesn't' it? Gosh, maybe Franklin County is taking lessons from our illustrious Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Or maybe the influence of Seattle's City Council is rubbing off. Maybe Franklin and Benton counties are not facing the real problem of "sanctuary cities/counties" as being the primary contributor to the region‘s drug problems.
Dave Lee, Kennewick
